Punjab DGP Confirms 'no Sacrilege' In Kapurthala; Appeals 'don't Take Law Into Your Hands'

Addressing a press briefing at the Punjab Police headquarters in Chandigarh on Saturday, state DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya categorically stated that there was no sacrilege attempt in Kapurthala. While conceding that the police initially registered a case of sacrilege, he revealed that it turned out to be a case of suspected theft. Coming down heavily on the mob lynching of the victim, he appealed to the people against taking law into their own hands.

Punjab DGP Siddharth Chattopadhyaya remarked, "He (Amarjit Singh) claimed that it was a Gurudwara but it was not a regular Gurudwara. Even there, the allegation was that sacrilege has been committed. We registered a case of sacrilege in Kapurthala also. But as our investigation progressed, it turned out that it was not a case of sacrilege. It seems that the person went inside with the intention of theft. This was a very sad and painful incident which cannot be tolerated. And this is something that I would like to say- don't take law into your hands."

"The police is safeguarding the honour of Guru Sahab. We have now registered a case after proper investigation. Our officers are very mature. They saw the video coverage, talked to the eyewitnesses and concluded that there was no sacrilege in the Kapurthala incident. A Section 302 (murder) FIR has been registered for the way in which the person was mercilessly killed. The main accused has been arrested. The other persons are being identified and the law is taking its own course," he added.

Kapurthala lynching

On December 19, an unidentified person was beaten to death by a mob after being accused of disrespecting the Nishan Sahib- the Sikh religious flag at a Gurudwara located on the Kapurthala-Subhanpur road in Nizampur village of Punjab. Moreover, three police personnel including a Station House Officer who tried to save the man were also injured. On the complaint of the Gurudwara's caretaker Amarjit Singh, a case was registered under Section 295A which deals with deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs.

Throwing light upon this incident, SSP HP Singh who was present on the spot told Republic TV revealed that the mob was invited to the site of the crime via social media citing the sacrilege bid in Amritsar. On Friday, the police arrested Amarjit Singh besides booking around 100 unidentified persons for the lynching. Nearly 30 injuries, mostly sharp cuts likely to have been inflicted by swords, were found on the victim's body as per the post-mortem report.