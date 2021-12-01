Punjab: Drone Spotted Near India-Pak Border; BSF's Search Operations Underway

In a breaking update from the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar, a drone was spotted on Wednesday morning which has now been pushed back by the Border Security Force (BSF) after four to five rounds of firing. After this, search operations are being carried out on the border since morning. As per reports, BSF personnel were patrolling at BOP Sundergarh in the Ajnala sector of Amritsar. On the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday, the soldiers heard the sound of the drone. The jawans immediately swung into action and 5 rounds of fire were conducted towards the drone.

After driving away from the drone, the jawans have launched a search operation in a village named Sundergarh, but nothing has been recovered so far. It is anticipated that the Pakistani drone has returned after dropping a consignment of weapons or drugs in the Indian border area. Earlier, the Director-General of BSF Pankaj K Singh had also expressed concern over the drone activities. He claimed that there have been cases of 67 drones moving on the Indo-Pak border in recent times. Due to which most of the heroin consignments have been landed on the Indian border. Out of these 67 cases, BSF has also succeeded in shooting down the drone twice.

Border Security Force along the international borders

Meanwhile, BSF Jammu currently mans about 192 km of the International Border with Pakistan and have also been deployed on Line of Control along with the Indian Army. The year 2021 witnessed the force undertake some serious challenges as they defended attacks from the counterpart including drone activities, tunnelling and smuggling attempts. True to its tradition, the BSF Jammu thwarted all attempts of the adversary and foiled their nefarious designs.

The border force’s robust domination and surveillance on the International Border continued peace on the Jammu International Border. In the past year, BSF Jammu carried out multiple anti-tunnel drives along International Border and was able to detect two tunnels in the month of January 2021. The forces managed to stop the infiltration attempts by ANEs from Pakistan. The force also stopped Pakistan based terrorists/ smugglers from using such tunnels to make their way into the country.

The troops of BSF also neutralized several Pakistani smugglers who tried to smuggle consignments of narcotics. The BSF seized about 27 kilograms of narcotics in this successful operation on the International Border. Apart from this, BSF troops also managed to seize about 9.995 kilograms of narcotics from Naushera, on August 30, 2021, along with Rs 2,75,000/- FICN. Owing to the BSF’s continued efforts, the forces also neutralized five intruders and apprehended three Pakistani intruders while infiltrating the International Border from January 2021 to date.

Image: PTI/Unsplash