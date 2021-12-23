Punjab Dy CM Says Govt Not Ruling Out Pak Role In Attacks; CM To Hold Security Meeting

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa addressed the media after visiting the Ludhiana court blast victims on Thursday sharing that the state government was not ruling out Pakistan's role in the attacks. Describing the intensity of the blast, Randhawa stated that all agencies, be it state or central, would work together to get to the bottom of the attack. He also shared that CM Charanjit Singh Channi would hold a security review meeting with senior officials later in the day.

"It was an extremely loud noise due to the blast, people thought a building was falling, which means explosives were in huge quantities. One of the bodies has been completely burned, we will use DNA testing to examine it. All agencies will work together, be it our Punjab agencies or central. We will get to the bottom of this," said the Dy CM.

"Firstly, elections are upcoming. That can be a link. So far what has been cleared is that there is 1 death, and 2 ladies are admitted in CMC, and 2 men in DMC. Minor injuries have also been inflicted. The CM is also reaching. We are not ruling out anything be it suicide bombers, or anything. We are a border state, we are always under red alert," he added.

Discussing the possible role of Punjab, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, "Why would Pakistan want Punjab to be stable? All our wars have maximum infliction near our border. We are not ruling out anything. External forces would never want that, because if Punjab is stable, India is stable. Drones are coming from there, weapons are coming."

Ludhiana: Explosion in court premises; 2 dead

In a shocking incident, an explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent everyone to the hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after the investigation is done."

Image: ANI/PTI