Punjab Dy CM Visits Ajnala Bordering Pakistan, Says 'BSF Should Be Kept At Border Only'

Days after the Central government empowered the Border Security Forces (BSF) to extend its jurisdiction in border areas, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Friday visited the Ajnala area of Amritsar that borders Pakistan and spoke about BSF's conduct. Criticising the Centre's decision, he said that the BSF should be kept at the border and the other areas should be left for Punjab Police to maintain law and order. Speaking about the BSF entering villages for carrying out searches and arrests, Singh said that it would weaken the federal structure of the country.

"Unseen emergency like situation is being created in Punjab, which will never be tolerated. Punjab is safe in the hands of Punjab Police. Centre should focus on drugs, weapons and drones coming from across the border. Peaceful Punjabis must not be harassed", he added.

Punjab Deputy CM and Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa visited Ajnala area of Amritsar that borders Pakistan, last night



He said, "BSF should be kept at the border only & the rest of the areas should be left for Punjab Police to maintain law & order." pic.twitter.com/sxdvMKZQ1C — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Randhawa who also holds the portfolio of Home Affairs issued a statement speaking against the Centre's decision. He said that policing in the hinterland is not the role of the BSF, rather it would weaken the capacity of the force in discharging its primary duty of guarding the borders. Further, he asserted that Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not raise the issue with the Centre neither did he asked for enhancing the jurisdiction.

Bristling at this overlapping of powers, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi called it a 'direct attack on federalism' and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to roll back the 'irrational' decision. On the other hand, ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh stated that the BSF's enhanced presence only makes India stronger. 'BSF’s enhanced presence & powers will only make us stronger. Let’s not drag central armed forces into politics,’ tweeted the ex-CM.

BSF jurisdiction extended in border states

Earlier on October 13, the Central Government amended the BSF Act and provided an extension on the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) on the border. It further empowered them to conduct searches, arrest suspects and make seizures up to an area of 50 km inside Indian territory from the International border along India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The move has been taken with the aim of maintaining "zero tolerance" against terrorism, cross-border crimes, and further curb illegal activities linked to national security.

