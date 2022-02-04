Punjab: ED arrests CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in illegal sand mining case

In a major setback for the Congress-led Punjab Government ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Friday. The ED sleuths arrested Bhupinder Singh Honey late last evening, in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case.

Honey was taken to the ED office at Jalandhar after his medical at the Civil Hospital and will be produced before a CBI court in Mohali. He was called for questioning by the agency on Thursday.

ED officials said Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, CM Channi has dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta ahead of the Punjab election that is due on February 20.

ED seizes Rs 7 crore cash from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station in March 2018. Notably, after completing raids related to an illegal mining case this January, the agency declared a net recovery of Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh - all from the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and his business associates.

Bhupinder Honey & his aides used 'shell companies' to launder money: ED sources

Sources revealed on Friday that the Enforcement Directorate will be questioning Bhupinder Singh Honey and his two close aides about the source of the cash seized. It is suspected that shell companies were used to launder money and carry out the illegal sand mining operation.

The investigation conducted so far reveals that the Chief Minister's nephew, along with Kudratdeep Singh and Sandeep Kumar were Directors of "Providers Overseas Consultants Private Limited."

The company was reportedly set up in October 2018, six months after which an FIR was killed against Kudratdeep Singh. While Rs 7.9 crore cash has been seized from Bhupinder Singh Honey's premises, 2 crores were recovered from Sandeep Kumar's property.

The FIR states that a team comprising officials of the Mining Department, Civil Administration and Police Department made a surprise check on March 7, 2018, following the complaint regarding illegal sand mining. Consequently, it was found that several mines were being excavated using various machines, beyond the designated area. The investigating team then impounded several tippers and trucks, Porcelain machines and JCB machines used for illegal activity.

Image: Republicworld/ANI