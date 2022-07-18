Punjab: ED Books Channi's Nephew Bhupinder, His Alleged Aide In Illegal Sand Mining Case

Former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Honey and his alleged aide Kudratdeep on Monday were booked by ED for alleged illegal mining in Nawanshahr's Malikpur area. A notice was sent to Honey to join the investigation. On the other hand, Kudratdeep, who is in Kapurthala Jail, will be brought on a production warrant. Earlier, Punjab police had constituted an SIT to investigate 73 weightment slips recovered by ED during search operations in 2021.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested businessman Kudratdeep Singh, in an illegal sand mining case, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges. Kudratdeep alias Lovie was arrested and was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. Bhupinder Honey and Kudratdeep Singh were charged under various Sections of money laundering by the ED. On the other hand, Honey was arrested in the month of February, when Channi was the CM of Punjab.

Why was Ex-Punjab CM Channi's nephew arrested?

Honey was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the month of February this year in connection with the multicrore illegal sand mining case. As per ED, Rs 8 crore was recovered from premises linked to Honey in Mohali and Ludhiana and Rs 2 crore from his accomplice Sandeep. The raids were conducted at 10 locations in Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pathankot, among others. However, ex-CM Channi had dismissed the allegations against his relative as a political vendetta.

The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police station in March 2018. After completing raids related to an illegal mining case this January, the agency declared a net recovery of Rs 10 crore, gold worth Rs 21 lakh, and a Rolex watch worth Rs 12 lakh - all from the premises of Bhupinder Singh Honey and his business associates.