Punjab Elections: Majithia Slams Rival Sidhu; 'Been MLA/MP For 18 Years, Did Nothing'

Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh Majithia, who is fighting Punjab assembly polls against Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East constituency, on Saturday said that the Punjab Congress chief has been an MP or MLA for the last 18 years, however, he has delivered nothing. He also accused Sidhu of making false promises to the public.

"All the promises of Navjot Singh Sidhu are false. He has been part of the government as an MP or MLA for the last 18 years but has delivered nothing; delivery is zero. I'm getting support from cross parties and from cross-sections of people because they have made up their mind to pack up the bags of Navjot Sidhu," he said

On a drugs case filed against him during the Congress government, Majithia said that he don't need a character certificate from the jokers. "I pray to God that he (Sidhu) gets some sense to deal with people," he added.

'Begged me for votes': Bikram Majithia

The Akali Dal leader further added that Sidhu has forgotten those days when he use to beg him for votes and claimed that it was because of him that he won. "And if something is wrong with Majithia, why did you hang out with him previously. The people of the constituency will decide and I think they have made their decision," he said.

He also sympathized with Navjot Singh Sidhu's sister who recently alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician deserted her mother for the "sake of money".

On Friday, Majithia had said that there is no development in the Amritsar East constituency. He claimed that if Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi won't make him the CM, then Sidhu can even go to Pakistan to become head of the Pakistan Muslim League. "People are exposing his models. If he can't be of his mother, how will he be yours (public)"

Sidhu's sister: 'Sherry threw out our mother'

Sidhu's sister Suman Toor on Friday alleged that the Amritsar East MLA had 'thrown out' their aged mother from home after their father's demise in 1986. In a big jolt to Sidhu, ahead of Punjab elections, his sister addressed the media in Chandigarh, levying allegations on him. 70-year-old Suman Toor - who lives in the United States- claimed that their mother died as a destitute lady in 1989.

In a teary address, Toor said, "My father died in 1986 and he clearly told my mother you don't have a place in this house. The house was built by sweat, blood, and tears as my parents were not well-off. After that (being thrown out of the house), my mother never asked him anything".