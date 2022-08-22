Punjab: Ex-Congress Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu Arrested In Tender Allotment Scam

In a big development, Congress leader and the former Food and Supply Minister of Punjab, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau team from Ludhiana on Monday, August 22. Ashu has been arrested in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the allotment of transportation tenders, sources have told Republic.

According to an official statement, "A case was registered against former minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Friday in the scam of allotting transportation tenders on fake registration numbers of vehicles". An inquiry is underway and more officials of the food and civil supplies department are under the scanner, it had stated.

During the ex-Congress Minister's arrest, party MP Ravneet Singh Bittu engaged in a verbal argument with the vigilance team, sources revealed. The entire action happened in a salon in Ludhiana, from where Bharat Bhushan Ashu was picked up by the officials.

It is important to mention that Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other prominent Congress leaders had staged a protest outside the Vigilance Bureau office in Mohali, hours before his arrest. The Congressmen accused the AAP-led government of 'working with a sense of revenge'. However, despite the high-voltage drama, vigilance refused to meet them.

After Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, this is the second minister from the previous Congress government to have been arrested by the AAP government on charges of corruption.

#WATCH | The Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu's house: Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, SSP Vigilance Ludhiana pic.twitter.com/UIf0rnjF5W — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

This is an avenge arrest: Ravneet Singh Bittu of INC

After Bharat Bhushan Ashu's arrest, Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu while speaking to the reporters said, "This is revenge arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to take revenge after we exposed their party. Look at what the CBI and the ED are doing to Manish Sisodia in Delhi. "

While talking about his argument with the Punjab Vigilance Bureau team Bittu added, "The argument happened because I was asking for the ID of the police officials who were not even in uniform. This is Gunda raj, they are arresting whoever they want."