Punjab Expected To Receive Moderate To Heavy Rainfall Over Next 3 Days

Punjab is expected to get moderate to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state over the next three days as the southwest monsoon approaches northern India.

While speaking to the media, Assistant Agrometeorologist at the Punjab Agriculture University, Kulwinder Kaur Gill said that the southwest monsoon onset over Punjab has taken place on June 25 and the state is expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall soon. She added that the paddy crop production is expected to be good this year.

READ: IMD Declares Monsoon Onset Over Delhi, Predicts Heavy Rainfall At Isolated Places

Punjab receives heavy rainfall

Gill said that so far the progress is really good and north-eastern regions of Punjab received rainfall yesterday in regions like Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, and Roop Nagar. She further added that this time the monsoon has entered from the north-east region and the state is expected to have a longer monsoon this year.

READ: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Bihar Between June 24-29; NDRF Teams Deployed

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday declared the onset of monsoon over the national capital, New Delhi. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting center of the IMD, said the monsoon has further advanced over some more parts of the west and east Rajasthan, eastern parts of Haryana, Delhi, entire Uttar Pradesh and most parts of Punjab on Thursday.

The MeT department also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in the national capital. Normally, the wind system reaches Delhi on June 27. According to weather experts, the earlier than usual arrival of the monsoon in Delhi can be attributed to a cyclonic circulation that moved towards southwest Uttar Pradesh on June 19 and June 20, helping monsoon advance further.

READ: Monsoon Clouds Reach Delhi, Onset To Be Declared Thursday: IMD

READ: IMD: Cyclonic Circulation Over Odisha Very Likely To Move Northwestwards

Image Credits: PTI