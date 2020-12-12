Punjab Extends Night Curfew Till Jan 1 To Stem COVID, CM Warns Against Flouting Protocols

Due to a drastic surge of the COVID-19 infections in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on December 10 announced that there will be an extension to the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am until January 1 to stem the rising caseload. The decision comes after a high-level meeting chaired by CM Amarinder Singh, in which Health Secretary Hussan Lal cited a Sero-Survey report that found that at least 24.19 percent of the total population in Punjab had contracted SARS-coV-2. The report was based on diagnosis from as many as 12 districts of Punjab and found that 4.03 percent of those that tested positive had symptomatic infection, while 95.9 percent of showed no symptoms, Punjab CMO announced.

With looming concerns about the mortality rate, that had recently jumped with respect to transmissions, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh declared that the state of Punjab was restricting all nonessential assembly to a maximum capacity of 100 indoors, and no more than 250 in public premises. Anyone flouting the newly imposed guidelines would be penalized, he stressed. Furthermore, Singh instructed the state police forces to ensure strict public adherence to the protocols outlined by the state government.

Had a detailed review of #Covid19 with State Officials. Ordered extension of night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till 1st January and restriction on gatherings, which should not exceed 100 indoor & 250 outdoor. Have directed @DGPPunjabPolice for strict enforcement. pic.twitter.com/sAnvi3BXXK — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 11, 2020

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 97,96,770; Meghalaya CM Tests COVID+ve

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Maharashtra Sees 4286 New Cases & 87 Deaths; Positivity Rate At 16.18%

30000 RT-PCR tests 'per day'

CM Amarinder Singh directed Punjab’s DGP Dinkar Gupta to monitor that the gatherings at the weddings were fully compliant, adding that the organizers must be fined in case of any violation of the health safety protocols. He announced surveillance of the private healthcare facilities to check that the staff was adequate to attend to the patient influx, meanwhile, also ensuring adequate Level 3 infrastructure, availability of sufficient medical equipment, and that the patients were transported among the sister hospital chains incase they were overwhelmed.

Furthermore, Punjab CM ordered the state’s hospitals and testing centers to hit 30000 RT-PCR tests per day and rigorously isolate the infected population to minimize risks of potential outbreaks. He also stressed that the state deputies keep a watch on the farmers' demonstrations and ensure guidelines adherence among the protesting farmers to prevent any COVID-19 outbreak. As of December 10, the state of Punjab registered 5,000 infections and 28 cover related fatalities. The total caseload jumped to 1,58,556, and the death toll hit an alarming 5,007 figure.

Read: Sikkim Reports 27 New COVID-19 Cases

Read: Ahmedabad Sees 266 COVID-19 Cases, 8 Deaths; 270 Recover

(With ANI Inputs)