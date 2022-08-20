Punjab Farmer Takes To Mammoth Task Of Moving 2-storey House 500 Feet Away; Watch

A farmer from Punjab has taken to the mammoth job of getting his two-storey house moved 500 feet away from the existing location. The farmer, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi's house, built on his field in Roshanwala village in Sangrur, was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The Punjab government had compensated Sukhi to remove the house, but instead of doing so, he decided to shift it.

"It took me two years and Rs 1.5 crore to build this house. It's my dream project, I did not want to construct another house," said the farmer, reasoning his decision of shifting it. The house has been shifted by 250 feet with the help of some construction workers from the village, and work is underway to achieve the target of 500 feet.

A video shared by news agency ANI shows the workers moving the structure from its location to the aimed location with the help of gears, looking like wheels on a trail.

#WATCH | A farmer in Punjab's Sangrur is moving his 2-storey house 500 feet away from its existing place pic.twitter.com/nrQoQhM0vO — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

Work update on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway will be India’s longest Expressway with a length of 668km, passing through the states of Haryana, Punjab and Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir. The total capital cost of the Expressway is Rs. 37,525 crore. In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stated that works in a length of 597 km have been awarded, after the acquisition of land as per the provisions of Contract/Concession Agreements. Gadkari further said that the work in the entire stretch falling in the State of Haryana for a length of 158 Km has already been started.

Image: ANI