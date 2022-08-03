Punjab: Farmer Unions Call Off Protest After Govt Accepts 'most Of The Demands'

In a major development, the farmer unions in Chandigarh on Tuesday decided to call off their proposed protest against the Punjab government over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Notably, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted most of the demands of farmer bodies. The decision comes after a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at the Punjab Bhawan.

While speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “Demands including pending sugarcane dues will be cleared by the state government by September 7.”

CM Bhagwant Mann further said, “The government has decided to withdraw all the cases registered against the farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, or for agitation and stubble burning.”

“A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of farmers who had died during the course of the agitation will be given by August 5,” Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann added.

On the other hand, speaking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, “Most of our (farmers) demands have been accepted. We have temporarily suspended our protest. We have been assured that the arrears will be cleared by September 7. Our next meeting will be on September 7.”

Earlier, several farmer organisations including Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) had announced to protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government on various issues which included the non-payment of sugarcane dues.

Punjab Samyukt Kisan Morcha Holds Rail-Roko Andolan

On July 31, members of the Samyukt Kisan Morch (SKM), an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, held a four-hour long 'Rail-Roko Aandolan' in Punjab's Amritsar demanding the proper implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Farmers from Punjab occupied a number of rail routes as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's statewide protest against the Centre "reneging on its promises" after the protest against the now-repealed farm regulations was withdrawn last year.

While speaking to the media, the general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, "Trains were suspended throughout Punjab from 11 am to 3 pm. Legal guarantee for the minimum support price and justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence case are among the demands of the farmers."