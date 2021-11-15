Punjab Farmers Continue To Burn Stubble, Say Govt Has Not Provided Aid To Stop It

Stubble burning continues in several parts of Amritsar in Punjab, despite people gasping for breath in the national capital. The farmers have also complained that the government has done nothing to provide machinery or compensation for controlling the burning of the stubble.

Stubble burning is the technique of igniting the straw stubble that remains after the harvesting of grains such as rice, wheat, and others. The burning of farm residue is a major source of air pollution in regions of north India, with air quality decreasing during this time of year. When combined with vehicular emissions, it has a negative impact on the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI). Delhi has been in the 'Very Poor' category in AQI for many days.

Gopi, a farmer said while talking to ANI, "We are helpless. The government has not provided us with compensation of Rs 7,000 and machinery needed to control stubble burning. If we would not burn the stubble, our next crop will be late. Our crops are not being brought at MSP rates. Even the Supreme Court has said that farmers only cannot be blamed for pollution as industries and vehicles cause pollution in Delhi."

Punjab: Stubble burning continues in several parts of Amritsar; farmers complain

Another farmer named Kanwar added, "It is not the stubble which is burning, it is also the 'arthi' (corpse) of the promises of the government. Nothing is being done on the ground and everything exists only on paper. We are helpless. If we think about not burning stubble and the promises of the government, we will not be able to go ahead with our next crops."

Pollution lockdown in Delhi

Since Monday, November 15, the Delhi administration has imposed a 'pollution lockdown,' in which schools have been physically closed for a week to address rising levels of air pollution in the national capital. Students would not be exposed to harmful air because classes would be held online. A Supreme Court panel composed of Chief Justice NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant proposed a two-day lockdown in the national capital earlier on Saturday in light of the high air pollution.

From November 14 to November 17, all building work in Delhi has been halted. CM Kejriwal announced the decision after chairing a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials. According to Kejriwal, government employees would be required to work from home (WFH) at full capacity for a week, while private companies will be encouraged to adopt the WFH (work from home) option as much as possible.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)