Punjab: Farmers Stage Rail Roko Over Non-fulfillment Of Promises By Centre & State Govt

After the completion of farmers protest, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday staged a 'rail roko' agitation in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands from Centre and state govt. As per Indian Railways, 16 trains were cancelled yesterday and 35 today. The protesting farmers are demanding farm loan waiver, the release of compensation, crop procurement by the Congress-led Punjab govt and BJP-led Centre.

Farmers continue rail roko in Punjab

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee 'rail roko' agitation continues in Devidaspura, Amritsar over various demands-farm loan waiver, compensation, jobs for families of farmers who died in farm protest



16 trains today & 35 y'day (Dec 20) have been cancelled: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/u7ASgVFKfr — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Chaduni launches Sanyukt Sangharsh Party

Incidentally, BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni and other farm leaders launched a new political outfit - Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) on Saturday. Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Chaduni stated that they were launching a political outfit to contest against the BJP. SSP plans to contest on all 117 seats in the Punjab polls scheduled in February, facing off with Congress, Akali Dal, AAP, Punjab Lok Congress, BJP.

"People from all aspects have joined Sanyukt Sangharsh party. Our agenda is to support poor people instead of making policies for rich people. We will try to contest all 117 seats in Punjab. Punjab elections are just the start of our party and further, we will carry forward the party for other elections. The main motive of Sanyukt Sangharsh party is to contest against BJP," said Chaduni.

Farmers clear protests site, journey home

Last Saturday, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states after Sanyukta Kisan Morcha called off the farmers' protest. Visuals from the sites show farmers celebrating, holding a 'Victory March', packing tents and moving tractors to Punjab and Haryana - after a year of protests. SKM has stated that it will review the status on January 15 to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

Centre has given a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill. Centre passed the bill for the repeal of the farm laws in Parliament on November 29 - the first day of Winter session in Parliament and was later got the President's assent. Similarly, Punjab govt has promised a Rs 4 lakh compensation to all deceased farmers and job to one kin.