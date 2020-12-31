Punjab Finalises Patiala Civil Hospital For Next COVID-19 Vaccination Dry Run Exercise

As the Centre has decided to conduct a dry run of the inoculation of Coronavirus vaccine across the country on January 2, Punjab has finalised the Patiala Civil Hospital as the location for conducting the next dry run. According to sources, storage facilities have also been created inside the Hospital. An officer associated with the situation, on conditions of anonymity informed Republic Media Network that a video conferencing will be held with the Union Health Ministry which will reveal the guidelines to be followed for the dry run on January 2. As the hospital has been informed of the dummy vaccination exercise, the officials have begun preparing a list of all the health workers who will participate in the exercise.

Earlier, the dry run of the distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in two select districts of Punjab was conducted on Monday-Tuesday (December 28-29). The districts of Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) were selected for the dry run, aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for the vaccination roll-out in the health system. Besides Punjab, the dry run was also carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat in a comprehensive set-up right from the arrival of the beneficiary at the vaccination centre to the administration of the shot and further check-ups for any possible adversities.

The dry run is conducted with an aim to test the management and preparedness for the large scale immunization drive once the COVID-19 vaccine receives the required go-ahead from the DCGI. The exercise tested the COVID-19 vaccination process, including planning and preparations according to operational guidelines; creation of facilities and users on Co-WIN application, session site creation and mapping of sites, uploading healthcare workers data, receipt of vaccines and their allocation by districts, session planning, deployment of vaccination team, logistics mobilisation at session sites, mock drill of conducting the drive, and reporting and review meetings at the block, district and state levels.

Six vaccines to be introduced in India

Six vaccines are in the fray to be introduced in India to counter the threat of COVID-19 - Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR, ZyCov-D developed by Zydus Cadila, Oxford-Serum Institute's Covishield, an mRNA vaccine developed by Gennova. Moreover, Sputnik V vaccine of Russia is also being manufactured by Dr Reddy's Lab, Hyderabad, in collaboration with Russia's Gamaleya National Centre which will be introduced in India. The sixth one manufactured by Biological E Ltd, Hyderabad, in collaboration with MIT, USA is also undergoing clinical trials in India.