Punjab FM Harpal Cheema launches public procurement portal

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday launched the state's public procurement portal with an aim to improve transparency and accountability in the procurement procedure.

The Punjab finance department has developed this portal in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

According to an official statement, Cheema said that the portal has been set up under Section 43 of the Punjab Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 2019 with the aim of improving transparency and accountability in the procurement procedure.

He said that the portal would provide access to the information regarding details such as the latest active tender, opening/closing tender & cancelled tender, bidding documents, active corrigendum, act & rules, appeal and its procedures, annual procurement plan, list of bidders, details of successful bids, and list of blacklisted bidders.

He said the portal would also help in promoting competition in the procurement process by providing single-point access to the information on procurements across various procuring entities.

He said that each procuring entity would ensure the procurement-related information to be updated on this portal.

"All procuring entities would also publish their procurement plans on the portal in the beginning of each financial year," he added.