Punjab Former Finance Min Manpreet Badal Quits Congress Over ‘factionalism’; Joins BJP

In a major setback to Congress, former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Wednesday quit the party and blamed the top brass for factionalism within the party. Submitting his resignation to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Badal ended his seven years long association with the grand old party.

Following his resignation, the former Congress leader from Punjab joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi, Badal wrote that a coterie of men in the national capital is running affairs in Punjab and this has only increased factionalism. Notably, the development came after the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is currently passing through Punjab.

Manpreet Badal quits Congress

“I am writing to officially tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress. Seven years ago, I merged the People's Party of Punjab with your party. I did so with immense hope, and an expectation of being integrated into an organisation with a rich history, that would allow me to serve both the people of Punjab and its interests to the best of my ability. Initial enthusiasm gradually gave way to disappointing disillusionment,” Manpreet Badal said in his resignation letter.

“The task of the Finance Minister of Punjab is never easy. I inherited an exchequer in shambles: it was truly on the brink of total collapse. I essentially had two options. I could either choose to continue to ignore numerical realities and pursue populist policies - that would unequivocally exacerbate Punjab's problems to the point where a financial emergency would be imminent or I could accept the fact that difficult decisions were desperately needed, and assiduously adhere to fiscal discipline. I chose the latter,” he added.

Manpreet Badal joins BJP

