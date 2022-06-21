Punjab Government Cracks Whip On Corruption; 45 Persons Including Cops, Officials Arrested

The Punjab government made headway as it cracked down on corruption in the state. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had promised a corruption-free government to the citizens after taking charge in March this year. In the three-month tenure, the state has registered 28 First Information Reports (FIRs) and arrested 45 government officials in its drive against corruption.

Following the directions of the CM, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested One Sub Inspector of Police, eight Assistant Sub Inspectors, three head constables, one constable, one Home Guard of Police, two Patwaris, one clerk and a Nambardar, one data entry operator of Punjab School Education Board, One Principal of Government ITI SAS Nagar, one Medical officer, one Divisional Forest Officer and one member of summon server staff in Judicial department.

Similarly, four assistants to Patwaris, 17 civilians in a mining case, and a forest officer have also been apprehended on charges of corrupt practices. In all, 45 people have been arrested by the police in action taken against corrupt officials until June 21.

Anti-corruption helpline number via WhatsApp

The Aam Aadmi Party government has taken various steps to weed out corruption and provide clean governance. CM Mann had launched an anti-corruption helpline number via WhatsApp after assuming charge as CM.

Punjab Health minister arrested on corruption charges

Earlier, the AAP government too landed in trouble over corruption when Health Minister of Punjab and former AAP leader Vijay Singla was arrested. The politician was sent to 14-day custody by a Mohali court on May 28.

He was arrested by the Anti Corruption Branch on charges of demanding bribes or a 1 percent commission for the passing of tenders and purchases. He later confessed to demanding bribes. Along with him, the officer on special duty Pardeep Kumar was also sent to judicial custody.