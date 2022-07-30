Punjab Government Issues Notification Naming Vinod Ghai As Advocate General Of The State

On July 30, the Department of Home Affairs and Justice in the Government of Punjab issued a notification confirming the appointment of Vinod Ghai, as the new Advocate General of the Punjab.

The notification letter which was signed by Jasvinder Kaur Sidhu, Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home affairs and Justice, stated, "The Governor of Punjab, in excise of the powers conferred under Article 165 of the constitution of India, is pleased to appoint Sh. Vinod Ghai S/o Sh. Ranbir Shahai Ghai, as Advocate General for the state of Punjab with effect from the ate he assumes charge of his office."

Vinod Ghai succeeds Anmol Rattan Sidhu who resigned from the post of AG citing personal reasons. Sidhu made his resignation public on Tuesday.

Delay in issuing notification of new Punjab AG

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann had announced the appointment of Vinod Ghai as the new AG on Thursday July 28, a few days after his predecessor, Sidhu has resigned from office.

However, the official notification was delayed as the move to appoint criminal lawyer Ghai as the AG invited sharp reactions from the Sikh organisations as he had defended Dera Sacha Sauda sect head Ram Rahim Singh in the 2015 sacrilege cases in the high court.