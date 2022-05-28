Punjab Government Revokes Security Cover Of 424 More VIPs With Immediate Effect

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, withdrew the security cover of 424 more people and directed the concerned police personnel to report to the special DGP (Director General of police) at Jalandhar Cantt on Saturday.

The VIPs, whose security has been revoked, include retired police officers, religious leaders, and political leaders. Former Punjab DGP PC Dogra and Majitha Member of Legislative Assembly Ganeive Kaur are also on this list.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party government had slashed the security cover of eight protectees including Akali Dal Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal and former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Five of the eight people had Z category security while the rest three had Y+ security. They were protected by 127 police personnel and nine vehicles.

Among the leader who lost security cover are - OP Soni, former deputy CM of Punjab; Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Lok Sabha MP; Sunil Jakhar, former Congress MP and now Bharatiya Janata Party leader; and Vijay Inder Singla, former Cabinet minister. The list also included four former Members of Legislative Assembly - Parminder Singh Pinky, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Navtej Singh Cheema, and Kewal Singh Dhillion.

Punjab Govt's crackdown on VIP culture

This was the third time the Punjab government revoked the security cover of VIPs in the state. In the previous two orders, the state had slashed the security cover of 184 people including former MLAs, MPs, and ministers.

Meanwhile, the AAP government informed that the Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against two Sarpanches, 8 Panches, 2 Panchayat Secretaries, 1 JE (junior engineer), 10 firms, and 4 private persons for alleged corruption regarding land compensation worth Rs 6.66 crore in five villages of Rajpura under Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project.

This comes just days after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacked his health minister Vijay Singla over corruption claims and ordered an investigation against him. He was arrested by the anti-corruption branch on May 24.