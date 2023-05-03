Punjab Governor Asks Chandigarh DGP For Authenticity Check Of 'objectionable' Clip Of Minister

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday asked the Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) to check the authenticity of an “objectionable” video of a state minister, official sources said.

The move came a day after Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira handed over the “highly objectionable video clips of gross misconduct” of the AAP government minister to the governor for forensic verification.

Khaira had demanded that the minister should be dropped from the Cabinet if the video was found genuine.

However, the Congress MLA had not named the minister while giving the video clip to the governor on Monday.

The sources said the governor forwarded the video clip to the Chandigarh DGP for checking its authenticity.

On Tuesday, Bholath MLA Khaira in a tweet, "I believe Hon'ble Governor has forwarded the sleazy video of AAP Minister to DGP Chandigarh to verify its authenticity, sought its forensic report. I'm surprised why @BhagwantMann is defending a Minister for his gross misconduct? Does he have any personal interest?." Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dubbed the allegations against his minister as baseless.