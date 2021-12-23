Punjab Governor Condemns Ludhiana Court Blast; Calls It 'terrible Act Of Violence'

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday expressed anguish over the loss of life of two civilians in the Ludhiana Court Complex Blast earlier in the day. An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court at around 12:25 PM, killing two people.

Calling upon people to maintain calm, the Punjab Guv said, “It is a very disturbing and unfortunate incident; I express my condolence to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. I condemn this terrible act of violence which has killed two civilians in the heart of the city. Such anti-social act should not disrupt peace, harmony and brotherhood in the state; let us stand by each other till the guilty are brought to task."

Earlier, while condemning the explosion, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said that anti-national and anti-state forces were trying to commit such acts before assembly elections in the state. “As (assembly) elections are coming near, some anti-national and anti-state forces are trying to commit such disgusting acts and for this the government is alert and the people should also be alert,” he said, adding that those behind the attack will not be spared.

Ludhiana: Explosion in court premises; 2 dead

An explosion occurred at a Ludhiana court on Thursday at around 12:25 PM, killing two people. As per sources, the blast occurred in a women's washroom inside the court premises. Visuals from the scene show walls and parts of the ceiling damaged in the third-floor washroom of courtroom no. 14. The nature of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Speaking to the media from the site, CP GPS Bullar said, "We have sent everyone to the hospital. The area has been sealed. We have called for a forensic team from Chandigarh. Will brief after the investigation is done."

Meanwhile, Punjab Dy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has discussed the possible role of Pakistan in the attack saying, "Why would Pakistan want Punjab to be stable? All our wars have maximum infliction near our border. We are not ruling out anything. External forces would never want that, because if Punjab is stable, India is stable. Drones are coming from there, weapons are coming."

Image: PTI