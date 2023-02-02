Punjab Governor Raises Concern Over Drug Menace; ‘Need To Break Chain Of Smugglers’

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday raised the issue of drug menace in the state and said that the consumption of narcotics by the youth is a major concern. Urging the AAP government to seek the Centre’s help in checking the menace, he alleged that drugs have permeated into schools as well in the state.

Interacting with sarpanches of border villages in Fazilka, the Governor added that there is a need to break the chain of smugglers receiving the drug consignments dropped through drones in the state.

“Drugs have entered schools and children are getting addicted. Some children get addicted to drugs to an extent that they start stealing in their homes and we are getting several complaints in this regard,” the Punjab Governor said.

Notably, the Governor is currently on a two-day tour of Punjab’s border villages. Purohit visited Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar on Wednesday and visited Fazilka and Ferozepur on Thursday.

Recent drug smuggling attempts in Punjab

Punjab police recover drones, busted smuggling attempt: The Amritsar police on January 22 shot down a six-winged drone and seized 5 kgs of heroin in Kakkar village of Amritsar which is 2 km from the International border. The smuggling efforts were busted after the police officials suspected drone sorties near the International border.

NCB recovers 34 kg heroin in Ludhiana: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Punjab’s Ludhiana busted an international terror racket and seized 66 liquor vends on January 21. The NCB recovered 34.466 kgs of heroin, 5.470 kgs of morphine, 557 grams of opium, and 23.645 kgs of suspected narcotics powder. At least 16 persons were arrested in connection to the case.

BSF foils narco-terror smuggling attempt: Earlier on September 19, the Border Security Forces (BSF) troops in Punjab's Amritsar foiled a narco-terror smuggling attempt from Pakistan by firing upon the drone, forcing it to fly back to the Pakistani side.