Punjab Governor takes Rs 200/kg tomatoes off Raj Bhawan menu amid soaring prices

Amid skyrocketing tomato prices across the region, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit issued an order on Thursday showing empathy for the difficulties faced by the public. In the latest order, tomatoes are taken off the menu of Raj Bhawan as a 'gesture of solidarity with the citizens facing the impact of rising food prices''.

Over the past few weeks, people have been grappling with an unprecedented escalation in the cost of tomatoes, a staple in almost all households across the country. The price surge has been attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions, climatic conditions, and other market dynamics. "By halting the consumption of tomatoes in his own residence, the Governor aims to underscore the importance of empathy, frugality, and responsible use of resources during challenging times," according to an official release.

When asked about his recent decision, Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit said, "Halting or reducing the consumption of a household staple is bound to have an impact on its soaring prices. The reduction in demand will eventually lower the price. I hope people will use alternatives in their household for the time being and help to curtail the surge in tomato prices."

While the suspension of tomato consumption in the governor's household is a symbolic gesture, it serves as a reminder to all citizens to use resources wisely and come together during challenging times, the release said.

Tomato is currently selling at a rate of more than Rs 200 a kilo and its prices are likely to touch Rs 300 per kilogram in the coming days, according to wholesale traders.