Punjab Govt Announces Compensation To Farmers For Crops Damaged Due To Unseasonal Rains

The Punjab government said on Sunday that it will soon distribute compensation to farmers whose crops were destroyed by the unseasonal rains and hailstorms. "The Punjab government will soon release compensation to farmers whose crop got damaged because of widespread rain," Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni said.

Soni also informed about the release of healthcare benefits. "Issues regarding pending payment (of PMJAY and Sarbat Sehat Bima) has been sorted. A payment of Rs 30 crore will be provided by SBI insurance within two days and the remaining payment will be provided to private hospitals within 15-20 days," Soni said.

Punjab farmers complain of damaged crops, seek compensation

Mandeep Singh, a farmer from Amritsar's Varpal village, said, "Heavy rain and hailstorms wreaked havoc on vegetables and crops. Farmers will have a difficult time surviving in the following days."

"Our farms, which had been prepared for a vegetable crop, were also harmed. A loss of Rs 50,000 has occurred. The next Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, must compensate us," Gurudev Singh, another farmer, added.

Rains expected to delay paddy harvesting in Punjab

Officials told PTI on Sunday that rains lashing numerous regions of Punjab are likely to cause damages to crops, particularly basmati paddy, in several parts of the state. Rains are also expected to delay paddy harvesting, they added. Farmers who brought harvested paddy to grain markets for purchase by government agencies were also affected by the rains. Rain caused paddy to become wet in some areas, according to reports.

On Sunday, rains pelted numerous portions of Punjab and Haryana, lowering the daytime temperature. On Saturday, rain and hailstorm pelted parts of Punjab. The showers are expected to have an influence on agricultural productivity in places like Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, and Pathankot, according to authorities from the state agriculture department.

On Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi ordered deputy commissioners to take immediate steps to ensure that farmers do not have any problems in Mandis as a result of rain. "Any issue of waterlogging in Mandis must be dealt urgently by Mandi Board, Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils and Panchayats," Channi said.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has requested that the Punjab Chief Minister order a 'girdawari' to assess the damage to crops caused by hail and severe rain in various parts of the state during the last several days.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI, Image: ANI)