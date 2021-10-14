Punjab Govt Announces Major Reshuffle In State Police; Transfers 36 IPS & 14 PPS Officers

In a major reshuffle in the Punjab Police, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi approved the transfer of 36 IPS officers and 14 Punjab Police Service Officers on Wednesday. In the latest development, the Punjab government has appointed 14 police officers as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs).



As the Congress government in Punjab witnessed a complete makeover amid the fears of anti-incumbency in the upcoming 2022 state assembly elections and due to continued infighting in the party camp divided between former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Siddhu. The Congress high command had then replaced Captain Amarinder Singh with Dalit Sikh Leader Charanjit Singh Channi. After taking charge, CM Channi revamped the Punjab cabinet and he has now announced new amendments in the Punjab Police Department.

Here is the list of the new appointments-

According to the official order, senior IPS officer Varinder Kumar has been appointed Director, Bureau of Investigation, while J K Jain has been appointed Additional Director General of police Powercom, Patiala. Arpit Shukla is the new ADGP Welfare, whereas Shashi Prabha Dwivedi is the new ADGP HRD, Punjab. AS Rai has been assigned to the position of ADGP Intelligence, and V Neerja has been assigned to the position of ADGP NRI. Mohnish Chawal has been assigned to the post of Inspector General (IG), Border Range, Amritsar, while Rakesh Chandra has been assigned to the post of ADGP Police and Rules. Inspector General (IG) Ludhiana Range has been assigned to SPS Parmar, whereas IG Patiala Range has been assigned to MS Chhina. IG Counter Intelligence has been assigned to Rakesh Agrawal, while IG Headquarters has been assigned to Kaustabh Sharma. Sandeep Garg is the new SSP Mansa, whereas HS Bhullar is the new SSP Patiala. Rakesh Kaushal has been assigned as SSP Amritsar (Rural), Varun Sharma has been assigned as SSP Faridkot, HS Hans has been assigned as SSP Ferozepur, and Kanwardeep Kaur has been assigned as SSP SBS Nagar. Alka Meena has been promoted as SSP Barnala, Ravjot Grewal has been promoted as SSP Malerkotla, and MS Bhullar has been promoted as SSP Batala. Surinderjit Singh has been assigned to the position of SSP Moga, and Sarabjit Singh has been assigned to the position of SSP Muktsar. SSP Tarn Taran is HS Virk, SSP Ludhiana (Rural) is Rajbachan Sandhu, and SSP Hoshiarpur is Kulwant Singh.



(With PTI Inputs)

