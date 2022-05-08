Punjab govt announces Rs 1 cr compensation for kin of Army jawan killed in Arunachal Pradesh

Chandigarh/Hoshiarpur, May 8 (PTI) The Punjab government on Sunday announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia and a government job for a family member of Subedar Hardeep Singh who died in the line of duty along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Subedar Singh made the supreme sacrifice last Friday.

The mortal remains of Subedar Singh of 15 Punjab Regiment were consigned to flames at his native Baranda village in Hoshiarpur district with full military honours.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

His last rites were performed by his son Varinderpal Singh.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a statement, said Subedar Hardeep Singh displayed utmost dedication to defend the country's unity and his sacrifice would inspire his fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

In Hoshiarpur, Punjab minister Bram Shanker Jimpa, MLA from Urmar seat Jasbir Singh Raja and legislator from Dasuya Karamvir Singh Ghuman, military, civil, police officials and other dignitaries paid tributes to the departed soul on the occasion. PTI CHS COR VSD TDS TDS

