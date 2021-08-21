Punjab Govt Announces Rs 50 Lakh Ex-gratia For Kin Of Army Soldier Who Fell Into Ravine

Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh to the next kin of the Indian army soldier Sepoy Lovepreet Singh, who died by falling into a ravine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Surankot. The chief minister took the cognisance of the issue, Captain Amarinder took to Twitter to express his condolences to the family of the deceased.



Punjab CM announced the ex-gratia along with a job to the next of kin. "Saddened to learn of demise of Sepoy Lovepreet Singh of 16 RR/11 Sikh of Gurdaspur in a tragic mishap during patrol in Poonch sector where he slipped and fell in the mountains. Condolences to the bereaved family. Have announced ex-gratia grant of Rs 50 lakh and a job to the next of kin," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Saddened to learn of demise of Sepoy Lovepreet Singh of 16 RR/11 Sikh of Gurdaspur in a tragic mishap during patrol in Poonch sector where he slipped & fell in the mountains. Condolences to the bereaved family. Have announced ex-gratia grant of ₹50 lakh & job to the Next of Kin. pic.twitter.com/O2bZgo5sUh — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 21, 2021



Lovepreet lost his life when he slipped and fell into a deep ravine in Surankot on Friday. Meanwhile, one Army Jawan died while the other two were injured during a training activity organised near Punjab's Pathankot due to severe weather conditions, said an Indian Army source to ANI on Saturday.

Punjab CM Singh's basic allowance for Mosul tragedy victims' kin

Earlier, on August 16, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also stated that the state government has paved the way for subsistence allowance for the kin of Mosul (Iraq) tragedy in 2014. The state government has announced to give ex-post facto approval to remit an allowance of Rs 10,000 per month for a lifetime with effect from October 24, 2019, for family members of eight of the 27 killed in Iraq by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria terrorists (ISIS).

Previously, in May 2018, the CM Singh-led administration had decided to provide employment to one dependent family member of the victims, basis their educational qualification and government's policy along with an ex gratia amount of 5 lakhs. In 2018, CM Amarinder Singh's government announced that the State Cabinet had given its approval to provide financial assistance and grant employment on compassionate grounds to the next of kin of the 26 state resident victims of fatal episodes led by the Islamic State.

Image: Twitter/ @Capt__Amarinder