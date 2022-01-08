Punjab Govt Appoints New DGP 3 Days After PM's Security Breach; Chattopadhyaya Replaced

In a key development on Saturday, Viresh Kumar Bhawra was appointed as the new Punjab DGP replacing Siddharth Chattopadhyaya. This comes amid the latter being summoned by the MHA-appointed panel inquiring into the security lapses during PM Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. Apart from Bhawra, Dinkar Gupta and Prabodh Kumar were also recommended as being suitable for appointment to this post by the Empanelment Committee of the Union Public Service Commission. The 1987-batch IPS officer will serve a minimum tenure of two years.

Punjab gets 4th DGP in the last 4 months

After Captain Amarinder Singh resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab on September 18 last year, Dinkar Gupta proceeded on leave following which 1988-batch IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota was appointed as officiating DGP. Gupta formally relinquished the charge of DGP after being transferred as Punjab Police Housing Corporation chairman on October 4. However, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu was up in arms against Sahota's appointment and resigned from his post on September 28.

The former swashbuckling cricketer dubbed him a "blue-eyed boy" of ex-Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini- an accused in the sacrilege case and accused him of giving a clean chit to the Badals. As Sidhu refused to withdraw his resignation until a new DGP is appointed, Sahota was removed on December 16 and replaced by Chattopadhyaya who was believed to have the backing of Sidhu. In the meantime, the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government sent a list of 10 IPS officers including Chattopadhyaya to the UPSC to set the ball rolling for the appointment of a regular DGP.

As the Supreme Court guidelines mandate that only those officers with a minimum remaining tenure of 6 months can be considered for this post, Chattopadhyaya was ruled out as a candidate because is due to retire on March 1. Thus, Bhawra who served as the DGP (Intelligence) during Captain Amarinder Singh’s tenure as CM will become the 4th DGP in Punjab in a span of 4 months. Similar to the former DGP, Bhawra is also considered close to Sidhu and has the backing of ex-DGP Mohd Mustafa.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the Supreme Court has stayed their functioning until January 10 while hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into the incident.