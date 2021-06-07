Punjab Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 15; Relaxation To Shops & Pvt Offices

The Punjab government on Monday extended the statewide COVID-induced lockdown for another week till June 15. The state government has allowed certain relaxations including opening shops till 6 pm & private offices to function at 50% strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm-6 am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays. The Punjab Chief Minister decided during the COVID review meeting with ministers, senior police, administrative officials and health experts via video conference.

What's allowed

With declining case positivity to 3.2% and active cases, gatherings of up to 20 people including weddings and cremations are allowed.

Entry restrictions (negative Covid test/vaccination) for arrivals in the state have also been done away with.

Night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm-6 am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays.

Essential shops to be open till 6 pm

Private offices to function at 50% strength

Recruitment exams will be allowed to be held subject to adherence to social distancing and other Covid appropriate norms, but online mode should be preferred

Sports training for national and international events has also been permitted and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs has been asked to issue the necessary instructions and guidelines, which shall have to be strictly adhered to.

Captain Amarinder stated if the cases continue to decline, further relaxations will be allowed in the coming weeks depending on the outcomes. He also asserted that Punjab could not afford to let its guard down despite the decline in caseload.

Based on the local situation, the district administration will determine the opening of non-essential shops, including on weekend, while ensuring that crowding should be avoided.

On government offices, he said that attendance can be decided by the head of the concerned office but co-morbid/disabled employees at risk may be exempted.

Gyms and Restaurants could be opened after a week with 50%, and other conditions as per expert advice, if the situation improves further. He added that owners and workers of the gyms and restaurants should get themselves vaccinated before the reopening,

Punjab CM speaks on Mucormycosis

Referring to the spread of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis), the Chief Minister said there are currently 381 cases of mucormycosis in the state, of which 38 have already been cured and 265 are undergoing treatment. There is an adequate supply of drugs for treatment. He assured the people that his government would continue to augment the supplies and ensure that there is no shortage of any essential drug in the state.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab on Monday reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases with 3,790 recoveries and 67 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 22,160 with 5,42,324 total recoveries and 15,076 deaths.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/PTI)