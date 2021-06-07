Punjab Govt Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Till June 15; Relaxation To Shops & Pvt Offices

Quick links:
Pixabay/PTI
The Punjab government on Monday extended the statewide COVID-induced lockdown for another week till June 15. The state government has allowed certain relaxations including opening shops till 6 pm & private offices to function at 50% strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7 pm-6 am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays. The Punjab Chief Minister decided during the COVID review meeting with ministers, senior police, administrative officials and health experts via video conference.
Punjab govt has extended COVID-induced restrictions till June 15 with certain relaxations including opening of shops till 6pm & private offices to function at 50% strength. Night curfew will remain in force from 7pm-6am on weekdays but regular curfew will continue on Sundays: CMO— ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2021
Captain Amarinder stated if the cases continue to decline, further relaxations will be allowed in the coming weeks depending on the outcomes. He also asserted that Punjab could not afford to let its guard down despite the decline in caseload.
Referring to the spread of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis), the Chief Minister said there are currently 381 cases of mucormycosis in the state, of which 38 have already been cured and 265 are undergoing treatment. There is an adequate supply of drugs for treatment. He assured the people that his government would continue to augment the supplies and ensure that there is no shortage of any essential drug in the state.
According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Punjab on Monday reported 2,294 new COVID-19 cases with 3,790 recoveries and 67 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 22,160 with 5,42,324 total recoveries and 15,076 deaths.
(Image Credits: Pixabay/PTI)