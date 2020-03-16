Punjab Govt Extends Service Of Doctors, Paramedics Until Sept 30 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As cases of Coronavirus pandemic witnessed a sharp rise in the country, the Punjab Government on Monday passed a resolution extending the services of doctors and paramedical staff working with the state health and family welfare department till September 30, 2020.

The Council of Ministers, led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took stock of the situation and state's preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 outbreak. The Punjab Government and also reviewed reports presented by the 7-membered Group of Ministers (GoM) constituted to oversee the preventive measures undertaken to combat the threat.

The Cabinet also appealed to people to avoid wedding functions and large gatherings where 50 persons or more are present. The Punjab government advised people to avoid non-essential travel and crowded places. It further advised people and not to panic and take all the necessary precautions.

Mass gatherings prohibited

The Government resolution stated that people suffering from cough, sneezing, and fever should immediately contact 104-Medical Helpline of the Health & Family Welfare Department or the Control Rooms of their district.

"All large public gatherings including sports, conferences, cultural events, fairs and exhibitions, wedding functions, are also prohibited till further orders. The cabinet has, however, left the decision on closure of malls and marriage palaces to the GoM", said the spokesperson.

The Cabinet was informed that 100 samples had been tested to date, of which one tested positive and 95 tested negative for COVID-19. The results of four other samples were still awaited.

CM Amarinder Singh directed the Health Department to ensure that ventilators are available in all district hospitals. He further ordered private and public buses to install hand sanitisers for the use of passengers to ensure hygiene in the vehicles and secure the commuters.

Punjab was the first state to notify COVID-19 under Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. Under these regulations, Deputy Commissioners are authorized to take any action to contain and manage cases of COVID-19. So far, one positive case of deadly Coronavirus has been reported in the state.

