Punjab Govt Imposes Night Curfew From Dec 1 Amid Grim COVID-19 Situation, Fines Doubled

Amid the grim situation of COVID-19 pandemic as most states across the nation are gripped with the second wave of infections, fresh restrictions have been imposed from December 1 in all Punjab towns and cities, said Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s office on November 25. Fines for not wearing masks and defying social distancing rules have been doubled and hotels, restaurants, marriage palaces have to be shut down at 9:30 PM. All curbs will be reviewed on December 15.

Chandigarh CMO statement, “Amid the grim Covid situation in Delhi-NCR and apprehensions of the second wave in Punjab, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions in the state, including re-imposition of night curfew in all towns and cities as well as doubling of fine for not wearing masks or following social distancing norms, with effect from December 1.”

In the wake of the sudden resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR region and apprehensions of the second wave in Punjab, Chandigarh CM ordered on Wednesday that the re-imposed night curfew will remain at place from 10 PM to 5 AM. As of November 24, total deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh have spiked to 265 and cases surpass 16,840.

Singh also cautioned the citizens against “letting their guard down” under any circumstance. As per the statement by Chandigarh CM’s Office after a high-level state COVID review meeting, the spokesperson said that fine against inappropriate behaviour amid the pandemic will be hiked from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000.

Strengthening the state’s medical facility

Keeping in mind the inflow of patients from Delhi to Punjab, Chandigarh CM has also decided to review and optimise the availability of beds in private hospitals across the state. Singh has also asked Chandigarh Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to work with the respective departments to incorporate more private medical facilities to earmark beds to care COVID-19 patients.

To further brace the state against the dire situation, Chandigarh CM has ordered the enhancing oxygen availability and ICU beds along with strengthening the L II and L III with constant monitoring of districts that are not yet equipped with L III facilities. Moreover, the management practices of Government Medical College & Hospitals and Civil Hospitals should also be examined based on the recommendations received by the Expert Group.

Just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a meeting with CM’s over the situation of the pandemic, Singh has directed both the hEalth and Education departments to make emergency appointments of specialists and even super-specialists among other professionals to augment manpower in addition to recently recruited 249 specialist doctors and 407 medical officers.

“The departments have also been asked to consider preparing 4th and 5th-year MBBS students as reserve and back-up, in case needed in the future.” said Chandigarh CMO.

Testing and contact tracing

Meanwhile, in a bid to enhance rapid testing in the state, Chandigarh CMO laid emphasis on the need to utilise the 25,500 daily RT-PCR testing capacity and directed targeted and regular testing of potential super spreaders, including Government officials. Even the District Hospitals must have testing available round the clock along with assigning Patient Tracking Officers for contact tracing. To prevent deaths in home isolation due to COVID-19, Singh has said that the agency hired to look into such individuals should monitor more closely and keep tabs.

It said, “Referring to the reports of early vaccine coming in, the Chief Minister said while he was happy to note that the database for healthcare workers was ready, the departments should also look at the other categories of frontline workers who could be prioritised for the vaccine.”

