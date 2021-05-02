Punjab Govt Imposes Strict COVID Restrictions Till May 15; Essential Shops To Remain Open

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Punjab government on Sunday announced that strict COVID -19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15. The state government has already imposed a night curfew from 6 pm till 5 am and weekend lockdown from 6 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays.

New guidelines:

All the non-essential shops will continue to remain closed in the state till May 15. The Essential shops include Medical shops and shops dealing with the supply of daily essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, dairy and poultry products like eggs, meat and mobile repair shops will be allowed.to remain open.

People arriving in Punjab by air, rail or road must have a negative COVID-19 report which is not more than 72-hour old or produces vaccination certificate, at least of one dose, over two weeks old.

All government offices, as well as banks, will work at 50 per cent strength other than those where officials are involved in COVID management, according to the new directives, which also stated that deputy commissioners are authorised to draft services of any official for COVID management and related duties.

No gathering of more than 10 people, including for weddings, cremations and funerals, will be allowed. Villages will hold vigil to ensure orders related to night and weekend curfews are complied with.

Religious places will be closed at 6 pm every day and there must be no overcrowding.

There will also be RT-PCR testing of street vendors and social distancing must be maintained in vegetable markets, according to the directives of the state home department.

All four-wheeler passenger vehicles, including cars and taxis, will not be allowed to seat more than two passengers in the state. However, vehicles carrying patients to hospitals will be exempted, according to the directions.

Social, cultural, sports and other gatherings will be banned. A complete ban on government functions, such as inaugurations, foundation stone laying ceremonies unless permission of the deputy commissioner has been obtained.

COVID Cases in Punjab

According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Punjab reported a total of 58,229 COVID-19 active cases 3,10,601 recovered and 9160 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 2431 new cases were reported with 4448 recoveries and 138 deaths.

COVID-19 cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3,689 deaths and as many as 3,07,865 recoveries In the last 24 hours:

