Punjab Govt Launches 'Mission Fateh Warriors' To Honour COVID-19 Vigilant Citizens

The Punjab government announced on Sunday that it will honour vigilant citizens for following safety protocols and motivating others to follow the same as the state fights against COVID-19 pandemic.

Calling for an extra vigil and strict compliance with all protocols, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced a month-long 'Mission Fateh Warriors' campaign to reward citizens for following all health advisories and norms diligently.

CM Amarinder Singh urged all residents to assume their duties with responsibility, to curb the spread of the disease, and save Punjab from its ‘wrath.’ He said the citizens observing all precautions and motivating others to follow the suit would be honoured by the state as part of the campaign.

Prizes for winners

Listing the awards for coronavirus citizen warriors, Captain Amarinder Singh said that those following the norms diligently every day for four weeks will be eligible for a bronze certificate and a T-shirt. People adhering to protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing through the week and month respectively, will be given T-shirts along with silver and gold certificates. All the certificates will bear Punjab Chief Minister's signature.

Citizens can register on the COVA App to compete for the title of Mission Fateh Warrior from June 17. Those registering on the app would earn points on a daily basis for following precautions, including wearing a mask, washing hands, maintaining a safe distance, etc. Points can also be earned for referrals if they download the app or register for the contest.

Punjab fights Coronavirus

Two more people died of coronavirus in Punjab while 77 fresh cases were reported on Saturday, pushing the tally to 3,063 in the state, officials said. Both deaths were reported in Amritsar, which is the worst affected district in the state. With these fatalities, the death toll in the state rose to 65, as per the medical bulletin.

Forty-five COVID-19 patients were discharged from various hospitals after being cured, the bulletin informed. A total of 2,327 people have been cured in the state. There are 671 active cases in the state as of now.

