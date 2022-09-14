Punjab Govt Stalling Agnipath Drives? CM Mann Blames Bureaucrats As Army Flags Obstacles

After a zonal recruitment officer of the Indian Army wrote to the Punjab Chief Secretary saying that recruitment rallies in the state under the short-term Agnipath scheme may be postponed or transferred to neighboring states due to lack of support from the local civil administration, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday ordered all Deputy Commissioners to provide complete support to Army authorities.

Backing the Agnipath scheme, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, “All Deputy commissioners have been directed to provide complete support to Army authorities for recruitment of Agniveers in Punjab. Any laxity shall be viewed seriously. Every effort will be made to recruit the maximum number of candidates into the army from the state.”

pic.twitter.com/KKDZW9OJoR — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) September 14, 2022

However, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann blamed bureaucrats for the lack of support for recruitment rallies in the state.

Meanwhile, Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (Retd.) spoke to Republic TV and said, “Opposition has been against the scheme since the beginning. This is just the manipulation by the Opposition to let the Centre down. Punjab being a border state should support the scheme and ensure fair recruitment of Agniveers.”

On the other hand, Colonel Rohit Dev (Retd) said, “Punjab is a border state. This is not the way to take the future of the country ahead. They should not play with the future of the youngsters. Every effort should be made to recruit students and appropriate measures should be taken for the smooth conduct of recruitment.”

“Blaming bureaucracy is not appropriate especially for the state of Punjab,” Colonel Rohit Dev (Retd) added.

Army official writes to Punjab Govt due to lack of support for recruitment rallies

This came after Jalandhar zonal recruiting officer, Major General Sharad Bikram Singh wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua on September 8. In his letter, Major Gen Sharad Bikram Singh said, "support from local civil administration is vacillating with no clear cut commitments. They are usually citing their inadequacies due to lack of directions from the state government at Chandigarh or lack of funds.”

"The army needs police, medical facilities, and the help of local administration to control the crowd to organize the recruitment rally," Major General Sharad Bikram Singh said.

Major General Sharad Bikram Singh in his letter further said that the civil administration is also expected to arrange medical support, including a medical officer with a team and ambulances, to provide immediate assistance. "Besides, arrangements have to be made for basic amenities like rain shelters, water, mobile toilets and food for 3,000 to 4,000 candidates per day for the 14 days," the letter said.

The letter was also written to Kumar Rahul, Principal Secretary of Employment Generation and Skill Development & Training.

Notably, in June, the Punjab Assembly passed a resolution by voice vote against the military recruitment scheme, urging the Centre to immediately roll back it in the larger interest of the country.

The Centre launched the Agnipath scheme in June for the recruitment of youngsters aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years in the Army, Navy and Air Force, largely on a four-year contractual basis. It later relaxed the upper age limit for this year’s recruitment to 23.