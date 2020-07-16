Amid COVID-19, Punjab Govt Takes Legal Action Against Those Gathering In Large Numbers

In a bid to control the coronavirus infection in the state, the Punjab government is taking legal action against those gathering in large numbers. The state government has so far registered 81 FIRs against violators and arrested 120 persons in this regard, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh informed on Thursday.

The state government further informed that in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, 81 FIRs have been registered in cases of large social, political or religious gatherings (gatherings of five or more persons) while 120 persons have been arrested, 117 vehicles challaned and 36 vehicles have been impounded. Actions are being taken against all social, political, or religious gatherings with five or more people. The government has also seized as many as 36 vehicles and fined 117 of them for breaking the law, the tweet by the Punjab government said.

COVID-19 situation in Punjab

Punjab Health authorities on Wednesday reported eight more coronavirus fatalities as 288 fresh infections surfaced, pushing the numbers to 221 deaths and 8,799 cases. Three deaths each were reported in Amritsar and Jalandhar while one each took place in Ludhiana and Pathankot, a medical bulletin said. Jalandhar, one of the worst-hit districts, reported the maximum 92 cases on Wednesday.

Ludhiana reported 61 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala; 22 in Amritsar; 21 in Ferozepur; 13 in Mohali; nine in SBS Nagar; seven in Pathankot; six each in Faridkot and Muktsar; five each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur; three each in Hoshiarpur and Bathinda; two each in Rupnagar, Tarn Taran and Barnala; and one each in Fazilka, Moga and Gurdaspur. Of the fresh patients, four were foreign returnees while 15 had travel history to other states. Four policemen in Ludhiana, one each in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Tarn Taran and six BSF personnel in Ferozepur were among new cases.

(With inputs from agencies) (Image PTI)