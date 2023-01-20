Punjab Govt To Send 36 Govt School Principals To Singapore For Training

The Punjab government will send the first batch of 36 government school principals to Singapore for training, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Friday.

He said the AAP government in Punjab led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing an international-standard education system in the state.

"Happy to inform that first cohort of 36 government school principals is going for foreign training at Principal's Academy in Singapore on February 4," Bains tweeted.

Last year, Chief Minister Mann held a meeting with government school principals to seek inputs for raising the bar of school education.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)