Punjab Govt To Send Unvaccinated Employees On Compulsory Leave After September 15

Punjab government employees failing to take even the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for any reason other than medical will be compulsorily sent on leave after September 15, ordered by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday. The stringent measure was imposed as a preventive measure against the viral disease, and to ensure that vaccinated individuals do not have to pay the price for others' laxity.

Addressing the high-level virtual meeting in review COVID-19 in Punjab, CM Amarinder said the effectiveness of vaccination is evident from the data being analyzed. He added that special efforts were being taken to reach out to government employees, and those who continue to avoid vaccination will be sent on leave till they get the first jab.

Chief Minister Singh also allowed teaching and non-teaching school staff who had taken at least one dose over a month ago, to resume duties, subject to submission of weekly negative RT-PCR test reports. However, all those with co-morbidities will only be allowed once they are fully vaccinated, he added.

The Chief Minister noted with satisfaction that the situation in schools had remained under control as a result of aggressive testing. As many as 3,21,969 school students along with 33,854 teaching and non-teaching staff samples were collected last month across 5,799 schools in Punjab. Of these 158 cases have tested positive so far, accounting for a positivity rate of only 0.05 percent, he said.

Noting that the state had already vaccinated more than 57 % of its eligible population, with the first dose being administered to 1.18 crore and both doses to 37.81 lakh people, Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a further intensification of the vaccination drive. Teachers, parents of young children, their parents, and vendors should be given priority for inoculation against Coronavirus, he directed.

COVID-19 restrictions extended in Punjab

Meanwhile, the existing COVID-19 restrictions in the state have been extended till September 30, in view of the upcoming festival season. As per the latest orders, the number of people allowed for gatherings including political ones will be limited to 300 with strict enforcement of wearing of masks as well as social distancing.

CM Singh also made it mandatory for organizers including political parties, to ensure that the participants, management, and staff at food stalls are fully vaccinated, or at least have taken a single dose.

(With inputs from agency)