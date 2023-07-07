Punjab Govt To Soon Start Mobile Vans For Early Detection Of Cancer In Villages: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said his government will soon start a mobile van service in villages of the state for early detection of cancer.

Addressing a gathering here after inaugurating indoor patient department services at the Homi Bhabha Memorial Cancer Hospital, the chief minister said it was the need of the hour to combat the fatal disease of cancer effectively.

He said the mobile vans will help in the early detection of the disease and save many precious lives.

Though people are a little sceptical about getting diagnosed with this deadly disease, the state government is committed to ensuring that cancer is checked, said an official statement quoting Mann.

The chief minister also expressed concerns over the rising number of patients with hepatitis C in the state.

The vans will also help in ensuring the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from this disease too, Mann said, adding these 'health checks on wheels' will be instrumental in carving a healthy and progressive Punjab.

The state has already set the wheels in motion to ensure that cancer is prevented in the best way possible, he said.

Mann further said his government is setting up 16 new medical colleges across Punjab with an aim to ensure that people get quality medical treatment in the state itself.

Punjab will soon emerge as a hub of medical education in the country, he added.

Besides providing quality medical education to students, these colleges will also ensure the best diagnostic and treatment facilities for people, Mann said.

Lauding the Tata group for its service to humanity, the chief minister said it symbolises dedication and is known across the world for this quality.

The Tata Memorial Hospital at Sangrur and New Chandigarh (in Mohali) are offering world-class facilities to patients which is a real boon for the state, the statement said.

Mann further said his government is focused on eradicating the problem of cancer from the state and has given Rs 42 crore to the Sangrur cancer hospital.