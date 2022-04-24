Punjab govt transfers 24 IAS, 9 PCS officers

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Punjab government on Sunday issued transfer and new posting orders of 24 IAS and nine PCS officers.

IAS officer Arun Sekhri has been posted as labour commissioner while Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu has been appointed as secretary, home affairs and justice, according to the official order.

DPS Kharbanda has been made the the director of technical education, replacing Kumar Saurabh Raj who has been given the posting of special secretary, excise and taxation.

Rajiv Prashar has been posted as special secretary, forest and wildlife, while Vipul Ujwal has been deputed to the post special secretary, water supply and sanitation.

Gurpreet Singh Khaira has been deputed to the post of director, rural development, while IAS officer Babita has been appointed as the executive director of the scheduled caste land development and finance corporation under the department of social justice.

Madhvi Kataria has been posted as special secretary, higher education and languages, while B Srinivasan goes as director, mines and geology.

IAS officer Poonamdeep Kaur has been appointed as the managing director, Pepsu Road Transport Corporation, Patiala, under the department of transport , while Komal Mittal has been posted as additional secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

Abhijeet Kaplish is the new additional excise and taxation commissioner while Sandeep Kumar has been given the charge of additional deputy commissioner, Hoshiarpur.

Upkar Singh has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, Mansa, while Himanshu Jain, who is the additional principal secretary to the chief minister, has been given an additional charge of additional chief executive officer of Punjab bureau of investment promotion.

Among the officers of the Punjab Civil Services, Dalwinderjit Singh has been posted as additional secretary, state agriculture marketing board, and Kuljit Paul Singh has been given the charge of additional secretary, defence services welfare. PTI CHS VSD CJ CJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)