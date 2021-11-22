Punjab: Grenade Blast Reported Near Army Camp Gate In Pathankot; Police On High Alert

A grenade blast was reported near the Triveni Gate of an Indian Army station in Punjab's Pathankot in the wee hours of Monday, triggering security concerns in the border region.

As per sources, a grenade was hurled near the Army camp gate by unknown persons who came riding on a motorbike when a marriage procession was passing from the area. While no injuries have been reported, parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials.

Police force has been rushed to the spot where they are checking the CCTV footage, said SSP Pathankot, Surendra Lamba. There is currently no information about how many people were on the bike, where they came from, or where they went. It remains to be seen whether it was a terror attack or if was it done to create panic in the border region.

All police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert and state crime branches, as well as the intelligence agency, have been informed about the grenade attack. Besides, security has been beefed up at all the points with the police verifying details of those entering the city. The investigation may also be extended in Nawanshahr and Amritsar, where similar incidents have been reported in the past.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Grenade In Tiffin Box Recovered From Firozpur

Just two days ago, a grenade packed in a box was found on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway on November 20. The bomb disposal squad worked towards its disposal and the crime scene was sealed the crime scene by Firozpur SSP. Anti-sabotage teams were deployed in the region who searched the nearby areas for possible clues. Another tiffin bomb was earlier found in Nihang, Firozpur ahead of Diwali.

On Nov 5, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb that was kept concealed in the agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Firozpur district. Post investigation, the Punjab Police apprehended three personnel in connection with the recovered bomb. As per officials, there was a plan to carry out a major incident in Jeera with the said explosive material.