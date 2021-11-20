Punjab: Grenade In Tiffin Box Recovered In Firozpur; Bomb Disposal Squad Deployed In Area

As bomb scares continue to agonise the general public in Firozpur, a second bomb rigged in a tiffin box has been identified on Saturday. Reportedly, a grenade packed in a box was found on the Bathinda-Amritsar highway on Saturday. The bomb disposal squad has promptly taken up the initiative to work towards the disposal of the same. The Firozpur SSP, who has sealed the crime scene, has already deployed anti-sabotage teams, who are searching the nearby areas for possible clues.

Another tiffin bomb in Nihang, Firozpur found ahead of Diwali

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Nov 5, the Punjab police had recovered a tiffin bomb that was kept concealed in the agriculture field at village Ali Ke in Firozpur district. Post investigation, the Punjab Police apprehended three personnel in connection with the recovered bomb.

They added that a tiffin bomb and hand grenade had been found in the field of village Sekhwan in Jeera, Firozpur. Senior police officers have reached the spot. There was a plan to carry out a major incident in Jeera with the said explosive material. The police reached the spot and seized the explosive material. At the same time, after the discovery of explosive material, the BSF and the police started a checking operation within a radius of 50 kilometers.

After the Jalalabad blast on September 15, four tiffin bombs and one hand grenade have been recovered from Firozpur and Jalalabad so far. Six people have been arrested in this case.

Firozabad bomb accused linked with Jalalabad Blast

Director-General of Police (DGP) Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota in an interaction with PTI said the Ludhiana Rural police had arrested two people for allegedly providing shelter and logistical support to Ranjeet Singh alias Gora, an accused in the Jalalabad blast case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

The two people arrested were Jaswant Singh alias Shinda Baba, a resident of village Jhugge Nihanga Wale in Ferozepur, and Balwant Singh of village Walipur Khurd in Ludhiana. Ranjeet Singh alias Gora too has been arrested, the DGP said. According to an official statement, one "tiffin bomb", two pen drives and ₹1.15 lakh in cash were recovered from the three earlier.

Image Credit - PTI