Punjab Guv Lauds Extension Of COVID-19 Lockdown In State, Says Decision On Chandigarh Soon

Punjab Governor VP Singh Badnore lauded the state's decision to extend the Coronavirus lockdown till May 1 and said that a similar extension in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will be decided after his consultations with the Centre. Badnore is in-charge of Chandigarh, which is also the capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Confirming extension of the lockdown to fight Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Punjab cabinet on Friday, unanimously approved an extension of state lockdown till April 30. The state's special chief Secretary KBS Sidhu, informed that the current lockdown has been extended for an additional 21 days from Friday, ordering strict enforcement of the same. Currently, India's Coronavirus (COVID-19)count is at 6761 - with Punjab reporting 101 cases.

Speaking to Republic TV, Badnore said, "We have to coordinate with Punjab and Haryana. I am waiting for the decision of the PM (on the nationwide lockdown) which will come in a day or so. Everything seems to be okay in Chandigarh. We have had no deaths here and have only 12 cases. Our teams have ramped up testing and we aim to cover the whole city and villages in the periphery."

READ | Punjab Cabinet Unanimously Approves Extension Of Lockdown In State Till May 1

Precautionary measures

The Governor also listed out precautionary measures in place in Chandigarh for some time now. Badnore said that the city has introduced an e-pass system for those coming in for work from neighbouring Punjab town of Mohali. The wearing of face masks has been made mandatory for those travelling outdoors.

READ | 'Punjab Moving Towards Community Transmission', Says CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh under control

When asked about Punjab CM Amarinder Singh's remark that the state is heading towards community transmission of COVID-19 disease, Badnore said that the CM has more information on the situation, but expressed confidence that Chandigarh has the outbreak in control. "We are happy to report we have only 12 cases (in Chandigarh). We have also ensured the delivery of essential supplies over the internet."

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Punjab Extends Lockdown Till May 1, Total Cases Soar To 6761

Governor Badnore also said that no one linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz cluster has so far tested positive for COVID-19 and informed that all the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat are under quarantine. He also appreciated the Muslim community for not coming to the mosques and staying indoors during the Shab-e-Barat occasion in the last two days, in line with the social distancing norms.

READ | Punjab Builds Walkthrough Covid Testing Facility In Sangrur, Akin To China's Wuhan