Punjab Guv Launches Cow Protection Awareness Drive

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit in Ludhiana on Saturday launched a cow protection awareness campaign, describing the animal "sacred and an integral part" of the Indian culture.

"Cow is sacred for all of us and is an integral part of India's culture," he said, adding that people worship it and social reformer Vinoba Bhave ran a movement to protect cows.

The cow protection awareness campaign will be effectively implemented in each district of the state and people will be encouraged to adopt a cow in the gaushalas, he said.

He also emphasised the need for more cowsheds to protect the animal and said the facilities should be equipped with electricity, fodder, drinking water and medical team.

Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Chairman Sachin Sharma thanked the Governor for inaugurating the Dandi Swami Gau Lok Dham and assured him that the commission is making strenuous efforts to protect cows.

He said the commission had recently written to the President to declare cow as the national animal.

