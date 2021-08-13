Punjab: Hand Grenade Found In Residential Area Of Amritsar, Search Op Underway

Two days ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab police found hand grenades in Amritsar's residential area- Ranjit avenue. According to the on-ground information exclusively accessed by Republic TV, the security officials found the grenade when they were carrying out a regular investigation. The police have launched a search operation to nab the miscreants. It is important to note that this is one of the busiest areas of Amritsar. The bomb disposal team reached on time and diffused the grenade.

The current development comes nearly a few days after a bag containing weapons and RDX was found dropped through a drone in the border area of​​ ​Bachiwind in Punjab. A major incident waiting to happen was neutralised by the Punjab police by diffusing the tiffin box. Addressing a press conference, DGP Dinkar Gupta had informed that a nefarious conspiracy of Pakistan has been foiled. Drone movements were also observed recently in the Dalke village which was reported to the police by the former Sarpanch of the village.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh requests CAPF deployment

In a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab CM had sought 25 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and anti-drone system for the Border Security force citing the heavy influx of weapons by Pakistan-backed terror forces ahead of Independence Day and in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly polls. "He pointed to the potential threat to the security of vital infrastructure/installations and public meetings/events being attended by highly threatened individuals," the CMO said in a statement.

“With the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for February-March 2022, many militant and radical operatives are being pressurized by the ISI to carry out terrorist actions. These are very serious and worrisome developments having huge security implications for the border state and its people,” the CM warned.

'Pro-Pakistan Elements Hijacking Farmers' Protest' says Punjab CM

Pointing to the prolonged agitation, which had cost the lives of more than 400 farmers and farmworkers, the Punjab CM in his meeting with PM Modi recently had highlighted that the stir had the potential of posing security threats for Punjab and the country, especially now that Independence Day is just around the corner. He reasoned that the Pakistan-backed anti-India forces were allegedly looking to exploit the farmers’ disgruntlement with the Centre and attempted to hijack the ongoing protests. Having said that, he pointed out that even in the past, a similar demand was made by him.