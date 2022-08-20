Punjab, Haryana Agree To Name Chandigarh International Airport After Bhagat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that Punjab and Haryana governments have agreed to name Chandigarh International airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. In this regard, Mann met Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said, "Punjab and Haryana agreed on the name of Chandigarh's international airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji. Had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue today."

The name of the airport has been a subject of disagreement between the Haryana and Punjab governments. Haryana government had previously suggested naming the airport after the late former Chandigarh Deputy CM and RSS leader Mangal Sein. The BJP government led by Manohar Lal Khattar had even submitted a proposal to the union civil aviation ministry on naming the Chandigarh airport after Mangal Sein. However, leaders from various parties had expressed their displeasure about the decision at that time. Later, a resolution was unanimously passed in Haryana Assembly in 2016 to name Chandigarh Airport after Bhagat Singh.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Punjab and Haryana in 2008, which stated that the states would get a stake of 24.5% each while the remaining stake would be with the Airports Authority of India.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has already declared Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day (March 23) as a state holiday. The party has also put up posters of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar in all government offices of the state.