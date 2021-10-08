Punjab, Haryana & Uttar Pradesh To Generate Less Paddy Straw Than Last Year: MOEFCC

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change announced on Friday that the total paddy area in the states of Punjab, Haryana and eight districts of the NCR in Uttar Pradesh has been reduced by 7.72% this year as compared to the last year. The ministry said in a press release, "The paddy areas have come down by 7.72% during the current year as compared to last year." The ministry further said, "Total paddy straw generation from the non-basmati variety is likely to be reduced by 12.42% during the current year as compared to the previous year."

It was earlier announced that both the Union and the state governments of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be taking measures to diversify crops to reduce the use of the PUSA-44 variety of paddy. The major concern for these governments is the burning of paddy straw from the non-basmati variety of crops. The main purpose is to diversify crops and move away from the PUSA-44 variety with short duration High Yielding Varieties, as it is believed that these methods can control stubble burning.

The reduction in the paddy production

According to the data released by the state government, the paddy straw generated in Haryana, Punjab and UP will come down this year. A study says that the total paddy straw generation is likely to come down by 1.31 million tonnes in Punjab, by 0.8 million tonnes in Haryana and by 0.09 million tonnes in the eight NCR districts of UP this year. Earlier in 2020, these states generated a total of 28.4 million tonnes and are now expected to be around 26.21 million tonnes in 2021. It is expected that there will be a large decrease in the non-basmati variety as well. As per recommendations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare of the Government of India, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had actively pursued with state governments for promotion of the same. Apart from the reduction of non-basmati variety, the Crop Diversification Program is also being strictly implemented in the states of Punjab and Haryana along with the NCR Districts of UP to divert the area of water-guzzling paddy to alternate crops.

