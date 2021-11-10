Punjab Has Procured 97% Crops From Mandis, No Farmer Will Face A Problem: State Govt

Punjab Cabinet Minister of Food Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Wednesday said that the state government has procured around 97% of crops through Mandis and guaranteed no hassle to the farmers. The Minister informed that 180-189 metric lakh tonnes (97%) of crops were obtained by the government from the Mandis and assured that the rest will be acquired in coming days.

"No farmers will face any problem. We have procured around 97% or 180-189 lakh tonnes of crops via Mandis. The rest 2-3 per cent will be done in the coming 2-3 days with an added window," said Minister Ashu.

Procurement of paddy in the state of Punjab and Haryana for Kharif Market Season (KMS) 2021-22 had begun from October 3, 2021. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi had launched the process of paddy procurement across the state from a grain market in Morinda.

CM Channi had said that all the necessary arrangements for a smooth, prompt and seamless procurement and the lifting and storage of paddy were made.

'Every single grain of the farmers' produce would be taken'

Reiterating his government's commitment, Channi had said that every single grain of the farmers' produce would be taken from the market and that strict adherence to the prescribed norms of timely payment to the farmers would be ensured.

Channi had also urged farmers to bring their produce within specifications of moisture content laid by the government of India.

Farmers in Haryana demand resumption of paddy procurement

Earlier on Tuesday, farmers in neighbouring Haryana's Rohtak protested outside the Deputy Commissioner's office, claiming that officials were refusing to buy PR variety of Paddy from the procurement centre.

The District President of the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha, Preet Singh, said, "On 4 November, they said that PR Paddy purchase has been stopped and it would be resumed from 8 November. Yesterday, some gate passes were approved, but not even a single grain of paddy was purchased. Farmers are worried. For a week, they have been in the Mandis with their produce. We appeal to the District Commissioner to start the purchase otherwise we will not go from here."

SDM says procurement is on, but after physical verification

Meanwhile, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Saini has stated that paddy procurement will begin soon after the sellers' physical verification. "Farmers had come here saying that PR Paddy is not being purchased. In fact, it is being purchased, but only after physical verification. It will start once again after the physical verification of the farmers is done. I have spoken to the farmers on the matter and they are satisfied," he said.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/ANI