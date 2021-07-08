Punjab Health Min Appeals To Farmers Call Off Protest, Says 'worried About Your Health'

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday appealed to the protesting farmers to not gather in large numbers to agitate against the Farm Laws amid the COVID-19 situation in the country. The Punjab Minister added that the health of the farmers was of equal concern to the government and hence congregating to protest could backfire for them.

"I appeal to everyone. They are fighting a long battle, I am also a farmer and I understand their pain. I just want to appeal to them to save themselves, society, and the future. I understand there is a protest, but let there not be too much gathering. We have requested them, as the state government it is our responsibility to appeal to them. The decision lies with them. But the infection is spreading inside villages, the death rate is also high," said Balbir Singh Sidhu.

The Health Minister's appeal comes after after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday had urged the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) to not go forward with the proposed dharna which he said could turn into a 'super-spreader' of the Coronavirus. The CM had also urged the farmers to not act irresponsibly and endanger the lives of their own people. "It is time for the farmers now to reciprocate by supporting the state government in the fight against the pandemic. Just as the farmers’ interests were inexorably linked with that of Punjab, so was Punjab’s interest dependent on the farmers’ support to his government in the battle against COVID," he said.

Farmer protests amid COVID-19

Thousands of farmers have already reached Hisar's Kranti Ground on Monday afternoon to protest against the Farm Laws led by BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. The march to the Secretariat is being held in protest of the clashes between Police and farmers on May 16. It also being held to commemorate the 6-month anniversary of the farmer protests. However, the mass gathering could prove to be a major setback for the country which is slowly recovering amid Coronavirus. More than 4000 police personnel have been deployed to handle the security in Haryana.