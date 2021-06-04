Punjab Health Min Says 'no Control On Vaccine' As Govt Sells Covaxin Jabs To Pvt Hospitals

Denying any knowledge of the alleged sale of vaccines to private hospitals in Punjab, state health minister BS Sidhu on Friday, said that he had 'no control over vaccines'. Clarifying that he only looked after treatment, testing, sampling of COVID19 & vaccination camps, Sidhu promised that an inquiry will be done. Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal has accused the Punjab govt of selling vaccines procured at Rs 400/dose to private hospitals for Rs 1060, who are charging people Rs 1560/dose.

Punjab govt: 'Inquiry will be done'

I don't have control over vaccines. I just look over treatment, testing, sampling of COVID19 & vaccination camps. We will definitely set an inquiry, I myself can inquire the matter: Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal's allegations pic.twitter.com/AJUQKP3I1m — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

Earlier in the day, Badal claimed that vaccines were being diverted to private players at hefty margins to create an artificial shortage. Calling for the resignation of Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, he lashed out at the Congress government for playing with the lives of people. On this occasion, the Lok Sabha MP also said, "Vini Mahajan should also not act like a market salesman for private institutions by encouraging people to get vaccinated at inflated rates".

Reports state that COVAXIN doses procured by Punjab govt at Rs.420 per dose were being sold to multiple private hospitals for Rs.1060 per dose. Directly acquired by the state government for people aged between 18 and 44 having co-morbidities, for construction workers and families of healthcare workers in government vaccination centres, the private hospitals are reportedly administering the doses to all adults at Rs.1560 each. The vaccines sold to private hospitals were a part of the 1.14 lakh COVAXIN doses which Punjab received on May 27. Punjab offers free inoculation for the 18-44 age group at state hospitals.

India's vaccine shortage crisis

India's vaccination drive has hit a roadblock due to shortage of supplies. On April 19, Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards allowing 18+ to be vaccinated, and states to procure doses from manufacturers directly and approved an advance payment of Rs 4,567.50 crores to Serum Institute of India (SII) & Bharat Biotech (BBL) to ramp up vaccine production. Soon enough, most state governments placed lakhs of orders with the two vaccine manufacturers, but are yet to receive their orders. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Jammu-Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Delhi have postponed their vaccination drive by two weeks at least due to a shortage of vaccine doses. Both Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII) have offered vaccines at RS 150/dose to the Centre, but at Rs 300 and Rs 400 respectively to state governments. Centre has set a December 2021 deadline to vaccinate all adults in India with 216 crore doses.